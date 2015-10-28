Oct 28 Veniti SA :

* Said on Tuesday Dariusz Matulka decreased its stake in the company to 4.97 percent from 9.97 percent via sale of shares conducted outside the stock exchange

* Jan Krawczyk decreased its stake in the company to 4.2 percent from 8.4 percent after capital increase registration

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)