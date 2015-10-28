BRIEF-Lonkey Industrial issues 200 mln yuan short-term financing notes
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
Oct 28 Veniti SA :
* Said on Tuesday Dariusz Matulka decreased its stake in the company to 4.97 percent from 9.97 percent via sale of shares conducted outside the stock exchange
* Jan Krawczyk decreased its stake in the company to 4.2 percent from 8.4 percent after capital increase registration
May 4 Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd :