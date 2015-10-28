Oct 28 Sygnity SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its 53.3 million zloty ($13.8 million)gross offer in a consortium has been chosen by Zaklad Ubezpieczen Spolecznych (ZUS)

* The offer is for a data warehouse for ZUS

* The consortium consists of Sygnity, Ericpol Sp. z o.o. and the Spain - based Indra Sistemas Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8764 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)