Oct 28 C&C Group Plc

* CEO says will see what opportunities might come company's way in wake of proposed SABMiller InBev merger

* CFO says 100 million eur share buyback indicates nothing currently in pipeline re. acquisitions

* CEO says not best time to optimise value of U.S. assets; taking long-view on U.S. and will make it work

* CEO says company not giving up on English market, will do what has to do to make it more profitable Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)