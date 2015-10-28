BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 28 SMT SA :
* Said on Tuesday its unit iAlbatros SA signed letter of intent (LoI) with Paris-based Havas Voyages for starting of negotiations on terms of usage of iAlbatros hotel booking technology by Havas Voyages' clients
* The planned cooperation concerns delivery of a version of iAlbatros system adjusted to Havas Voyages' needs, its development, maintenance and integration
* In LoI Havas Voyages estimates that value of planned bookings via iAlbatros system will be gradually increasing to 150 million euros ($165.7 million) from 50 million euros per year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited