BRIEF-Lonkey Industrial issues 200 mln yuan short-term financing notes
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
Oct 28 Sakana SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it received 2 loans of the total value of 579,500 zlotys ($149,600)
* The loans were provided by Masovian Regional Loan Fund for 60 months
* The loans are for adaptation of the company chain's new gastronomic concept
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8739 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
May 4 Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd :