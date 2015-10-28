Oct 28 Sakana SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it received 2 loans of the total value of 579,500 zlotys ($149,600)

* The loans were provided by Masovian Regional Loan Fund for 60 months

* The loans are for adaptation of the company chain's new gastronomic concept

($1 = 3.8739 zlotys)