Oct 28 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told analysts in a post-results conference call:

* company considering building large SUV to take advantage of market during low gasoline prices

* renewal of pickup truck RAM lineup gives chance to increase production, playing into gains in U.S. market

* product plans will not change due to costs of U.S. labour pact

* cost of U.S. labour contract not as high as $2 billion over four years as some have said; higher labour costs can be recouped in part by efficiency gains

* North America margins of 7 percent "doable" in Q4, not sure about 2016