Oct 28 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne tells analysts during a post-results
conference call:
* still a believer industry consolidation "will happen, give
it time"
* expects to distribute remaining Ferrari stake to FCA
shareholders on Jan. 4, final date to be voted on at
shareholders meeting in December
* does not see new plant in US, says will increase
production through headcount or efficiencies
* company needs to gain in large SUV sales, adds that growth
likely to occur in line with rising industry SUV sales
