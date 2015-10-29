Oct 29 Lonza Group AG
* Lonza reports positive momentum in q3 and continues path
of stabilization
* Continued positive momentum in q3 led to healthy overall
company performance
* Specialty ingredients (lsi) and pharma&biotech (lpb)
both contributed to successful outcomes in q3
* Overall currency impact in q3 was well balanced between
strong us dollar benefiting lpb and weak euro affecting lsi
* Financial situation remains robust as we continue our path
of stabilization
* Lonza is confident that it will deliver sales growth in
2015
* Is planning for core ebit growth of above 5% as a result
of portfolio optimizations and further operational productivity
improvements
* Ongoing enhancements of worldwide production network are
expected to lead to a further improved core ronoa of above 15%
(Reporting By Michael Shields)