Oct 29 MBF Group SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it applied to Warsaw Stock Exchange for withdrawal of its motion from Jan. 13 for admission to trade 850,000 series E shares on NewConnect market

* Plans to renew procedure of series E shares admission to trade

* Filed motion to increase volume of series E shares and list 1,587,231 series E shares with nominal value of 2.5 zlotys each

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)