Oct 29 Air Market SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its shareholders resolved to raise the company's capital via private issue of 103 million series I shares

* The series I shares issue price will be determined by the company's supervisory board but will not be lower than 0.20 zlotys per share and Air Market's management recommends issue price of series I shares of at least 0.40 zloty per share

* Shareholders repealed the resolutions form April 8, 2013 for capital increase via private issues of series F and H shares as well as convertible bonds issue

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)