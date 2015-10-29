BRIEF-Yomiuri Land names new president
* Says it has named Yoshikuni Sugiyama as the new President of the company, to replace Takeshi Uemura
Oct 29Beate Uhse AG :
* Said on Wednesday it will most probably not achieve its FY revenue and EBIT forecast
* FY revenue forecast was between 134 million euros and 139 million euros and a profit (EBIT) between 2 million euros and 5 million euros
* Now assumes that lower range end values of 134 million euros (sales) and 2 million euros (EBIT) can not be achieved
* Qtrly net profit 1.92 billion baht versus 3.57 billion baht