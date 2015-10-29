Oct 29 Detection Technology Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 9.3 million euros ($10.17 million) versus 8.7 million euros year ago
* Q3 EBIT 0.4 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* Total capital expenditure related to new factory in Beijing, China and other investments
are estimated to amount to 4.5 million - 5.0 million euros in 2015
* Non-recurring costs relating to setting up new factory in Beijing are estimated to be
close to 1.0 million euros in 2015
* Research and development costs for 2015 are expected to be about 15 pct of net sales,
thanks to new long-term customer projects won during second part of 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9145 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)