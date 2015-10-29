BRIEF-Life Healthcare HY HEPS declines 71.3 pct
* HY headline earnings per share decreased 71.3 percent to 26.7 cents
Oct 29 Chemometec A/S :
* Upgrades 2015/16 outlook
* Raises 2015/16 revenue to 70 million - 75 million Danish crowns ($10.25 million - $10.98 million) from 65 million - 70 million crowns
* Raises 2015/16 EBITDA outlook to 13 million - 16 million crowns from 10 million - 13 million crowns
* Q1 revenue 19.2 million crowns, up 59 percent Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 6.8282 Danish crowns)
* Q1 OF 2017 SHOWED AN INCREASE OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES TO EUR 2,268K COMPARED TO EUR 1,974K IN Q1 OF 2016