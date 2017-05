Oct 29 Bayer in media conference call

* CEO says Xarelto global market share 34 percent so far this year, up 2 percentage points since beginning of year

* CEO says looking to expand CropScience, very interested in investing mainly in seeds, would look into deal opportunities

* CEO says expects growth at CropScience in 2016 to be on par with or slightly better than 2015

* Bayer CFO says have set aside 32 million eur in Q3 for future payments to wine growers related to Moon/Luna Privilege fungicide