BRIEF-Merlin Properties Q1 net result up 47.1 pct
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
Oct 29 Banca Generali SpA :
* Reports Q3 net profit of 26.0 million euros ($28.48 million) versus 43.9 million euros a year ago
* Q3 operating income of 70.8 million euros versus 101.3 million euros a year ago
* Q3 reversal of provision of 4.3 million euros versus provision of 4.0 million euros a year ago
* Q3 reversal of provision of 4.3 million euros versus provision of 4.0 million euros a year ago
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 208.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 209.2 MILLION YEAR AGO