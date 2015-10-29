(Repeats brief to attach to alerts.)

Oct 29 Banca Generali SpA :

* Reports Q3 net profit of 26.0 million euros ($28.48 million) versus 43.9 million euros a year ago

* Q3 operating income of 70.8 million euros versus 101.3 million euros a year ago

* Q3 reversal of provision of 4.3 million euros versus provision of 4.0 million euros a year ago

