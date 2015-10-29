BRIEF-Tokyo Kaikan says retirement of chairman
May 12 Tokyo Kaikan Co Ltd * Says Yukihiro Fujiwara retires from chairman on May 12 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/LKrwut Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 29 Baltika AS :
* Q3 net loss for period 650,000 euros ($712,660.00) versus profit of 151,000 euros year ago
* Q3 revenue 13.15 million euros versus 14.6 million euros in Q3 2014
* Q3 EBITDA loss of 181,000 euros versus profit of 579,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints current president Masatoshi Tanigawa as chairman of the board of the company