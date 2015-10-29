Oct 29 Otp Bank Nyrt

* Hungary's government sold stake in OTP Bank at auction for avg price of HUF 5,322 per shr - two market sources tell Reuters

* Hungary's government accepted offers ranging from HUF 5,222 to HUF 5,950 per share for OTP Bank stake - market sources

* Govt did not comment Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Sandor Peto)