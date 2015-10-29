BRIEF-Amasten Holding Q1 rental income SEK 65.0 million
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 65.0 MILLION VERSUS SEK 56.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 29 Otp Bank Nyrt
* Hungary's government sold stake in OTP Bank at auction for avg price of HUF 5,322 per shr - two market sources tell Reuters
* Hungary's government accepted offers ranging from HUF 5,222 to HUF 5,950 per share for OTP Bank stake - market sources
* Govt did not comment Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Sandor Peto)
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 65.0 MILLION VERSUS SEK 56.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 increase in FFO I by 11 % to approximately EUR 113 million