German stocks - Factors to watch on May 12
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 12 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Oct 29 ADL Partner SA :
* Reports 85.2 million euros ($93.4 million) in net sales for the first nine months of 2015
* Q3 net sales are 27.8 million euros versus 28.7 million euros a year ago
* Commercial investments in ADLP Assurances subsidiary will have a significant impact on full-year earnings for 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 12 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
* q1 ebitda ex investment phase nok 669 million (Reuters poll nok 615 million) vs NOK 635 mln in Q1 2016