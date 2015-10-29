Oct 29 ADL Partner SA :

* Reports 85.2 million euros ($93.4 million) in net sales for the first nine months of 2015

* Q3 net sales are 27.8 million euros versus 28.7 million euros a year ago

* Commercial investments in ADLP Assurances subsidiary will have a significant impact on full-year earnings for 2015

