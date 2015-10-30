BRIEF-Norway's Storebrand plans 3-year unsecured bond
* Contemplating a new senior unsecured bond issue with 3 years tenor
Oct 30 Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie (GPW) :
* Reported Q3 revenue of 78.7 million zlotys ($20.2 million) versus 77.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 35.3 million zlotys versus 36.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 30.1 million zlotys versus 30.0 million zlotys a year ago
* 9-Month EBITDA was 134.4 million zlotys versus 123.5 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8985 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.