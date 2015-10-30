UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 30 Solteq Plc :
* Q3 revenue 14,000 euros ($15,400) versus 8.3 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating loss 61,000 euros versus profit 444,000 euros year ago
* Solteq Group's operating result before non-recurring costs related to acquisition and integration is expected to grow compared to financial year 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 29.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 23.6 MILLION YEAR AGO