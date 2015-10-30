BRIEF-JD Wetherspoon 13 weeks like-for-like sales rise 4 pct
* For 13 weeks to April 23, 2017 like-for-like sales increased by 4.0 pct and total sales increased by 1.3 pct
Oct 30 Sonae Capital SGPS SA :
* Said on Thursday Q3 turnover 48.9 million euros versus 54.3 million euros year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 8.3 million euros versus 6.0 million euros year ago
* Q3 net profit 1.9 million euros versus loss 0.6 million euros year ago
* Net debt 184.6 million euros at end-Sept., 49.8 million euros below the level registered at the end of FY 2014
LONDON, May 3 Britain's grocery market grew by 3.7 percent in the 12 weeks to April 23, the fastest rate since September 2013, driven by Britons splashing out on food at Easter and inflation edging higher, industry data showed on Wednesday.