Oct 30

* The Board of Directors of Sanoma is launching a limited share buyback programme to be used as a part of the company's employee incentive programme

* Pursuant to this authorisation, a maximum of 16,000,000 shares may be acquired

* The share buyback programme is effective until March 31 2016

