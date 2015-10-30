BRIEF-JD Wetherspoon 13 weeks like-for-like sales rise 4 pct
* For 13 weeks to April 23, 2017 like-for-like sales increased by 4.0 pct and total sales increased by 1.3 pct
Oct 30 Monnari Trade SA :
* Said on Thursday that it registered three wholly-owned units: Madam Absolute Sp. z o.o., Madam Leading Sp. z o.o., Madam Excellent Sp. z o.o. with capital of 5,000 zlotys ($1,285) each
* Madam Absolute Sp. z o.o., Madam Leading Sp. z o.o., Madam Excellent Sp. z o.o. will be engaged in retail Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 3.8920 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 3 Britain's grocery market grew by 3.7 percent in the 12 weeks to April 23, the fastest rate since September 2013, driven by Britons splashing out on food at Easter and inflation edging higher, industry data showed on Wednesday.