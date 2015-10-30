Oct 30 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :

* Said on Thursday 9-month net interest income down 6.3 pct at 225.0 million Swiss francs ($227.55 million)

* 9-month commission income up 0.1 pct at 62.6 million francs

* 9-month profit after tax down 3.1 pct at 134.3 million francs

* Expects FY 2015 result to be within the previous year's level (2014 group's result: 181.9 million francs)

* Plans dividend payment of unchanged 11 francs per registered share

Source text - bit.ly/1PU5Ezf

($1 = 0.9881 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9888 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)