Allianz confirms guidance after strong Q1
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.
Oct 30 SpareBank 1 BV :
* Reported on Thursday Q3 net interest income of 87.5 million Norwegian crowns ($10.24 million) versus 81.9 million crowns year ago
* Q3 loan losses 13.7 million crowns versus 7.1 million crowns year ago
* Q3 profit after tax 29.5 million crowns versus 113.8 million crowns year ago
* Sees stable margin development and relatively low losses in 2015
NP3 FASTIGHETER AB: * SAID ON TUESDAY ELECTED ANDERS NILSSON AS NEW CHAIRMAN