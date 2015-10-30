UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 30 LARQ SA :
* Said on Thursday that its unit, Synergic Sp. z o.o., received an order for advertising services from a media house based in Warsaw, Poland
* The order concerns the provision of the advertising services to a company from energy industry between Nov. 2 and Dec. 31 worth 248,439 zlotys ($63,800) net
* The total turnover between the company's group and this client in the last 12 months at 1.6 million zlotys gross
($1 = 3.8946 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 29.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 23.6 MILLION YEAR AGO