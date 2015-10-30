Allianz confirms guidance after strong Q1
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.
Oct 30 Castle Private Equity Ltd :
* Said on Thursday in total, 28,249,267 put options have been exercised; 2,354,105 registered shares tendered correspond to 7.03 pct of the share capital and voting rights
* Every 12 put options entitled shareholders to tender one registered share at the exercise price of 20.00 Swiss francs ($20.21)
* Net purchase price to be paid on Nov. 2
* Decides to launch new share buyback programme to start on Nov. 2; maximum of 992,295 registered shares to be purchased for cancellation purposes
Source text: bit.ly/1PU7L6b
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9897 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.
May 3 NP3 FASTIGHETER AB: * SAID ON TUESDAY ELECTED ANDERS NILSSON AS NEW CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)