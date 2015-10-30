Oct 30 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :

* Said on Thursday agrees with US Department of Justice on settlement concerning tax affairs of clients with relations to US

* Settlement is related to paying $11.031 million

* Payment will not have influence on result of current financial year, already in 2013 suitable provisions were built up

