Allianz confirms guidance after strong Q1
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.
Oct 30 Perma-Fix Medical SA :
* Said on Thursday that following the registration of the company's capital increase via issue of 71,429 series F shares, Digirad Corporation acquired 5.40 percent stake in Perma-Fix Medical
* Prior to the transaction, Digirad Corporation did not own any shares of the company
* The company informed on allotment of series F shares on July 27 [ID: nFWN107032]
* Following the registration of the company's capital increase, Perma-Fix Envirinmental Services Inc has its stake lowered in Perma-Fix Medical to 60.54 percent from 64 percent
* The number of shares of Perma-Fix Medical held by Perma-Fix Envirinmental Services Inc has not changed and amounts to 800,000 shares
NP3 FASTIGHETER AB: * SAID ON TUESDAY ELECTED ANDERS NILSSON AS NEW CHAIRMAN