UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 30 Obducat AB :
* Said on Thursday Q3 interim report is postponed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 10
* Background to the decision is pending final negotiations on acquisition and, connected thereto, acquisition and working capital financing
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 29.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 23.6 MILLION YEAR AGO