Oct 30 Selvita SA :

* Transfers bioinformatics department to its unit Ardigen as contribution in kind in exchange for 44,444 of Ardigen series C shares

* Ardigen's shares were acquired at issue price 45 zlotys ($11.6) each, following transaction company will have 60.01 percent of shares of unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8732 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)