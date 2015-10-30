BRIEF-NP3 Fastigheter elects Anders Nilsson as new Chairman
May 3 NP3 FASTIGHETER AB: * SAID ON TUESDAY ELECTED ANDERS NILSSON AS NEW CHAIRMAN
Oct 30 Djurslands Bank A/S :
* 9-month pre-tax profit 72.2 million Danish crowns ($10.66 million) versus 67.3 million crowns year ago
* 9-month loan losses 26.0 million crowns versus 27.0 million crowns year ago
* 9-month net interest income 128.4 million crowns versus 137 million crowns year ago
* Maintains FY core earnings outlook in range of 95 million - 110 million crowns but expects the result to end up in the upper end of the range
($1 = 6.7748 Danish crowns)
* AEG WILL BE NEW OPERATOR AT FRIENDS ARENA IN SOLNA, JUST OUTSIDE STOCKHOLM CITY CENTRE