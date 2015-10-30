BRIEF-Associated Capital Group Q1 shr loss $0.55
* Associated capital group, inc. Reports first quarter results
Oct 30 Strategic Investments A/S :
* Q3 investment loss 3.5 million Danish crowns ($517,070.72) versus profit 6.7 million crowns year ago
* Q3 pre-tax loss 4.1 million crowns versus profit 6.0 million crowns year ago
* 2015 outlook unchanged - to achieve a profit that is consistent with the company's long-term target of an average annual return of 15 percent before tax
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7689 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Associated capital group, inc. Reports first quarter results
* Applied for and received management cease trade order from British Columbia securities commission, co's principal regulator