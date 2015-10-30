Oct 30 Strategic Investments A/S :

* Q3 investment loss 3.5 million Danish crowns ($517,070.72) versus profit 6.7 million crowns year ago

* Q3 pre-tax loss 4.1 million crowns versus profit 6.0 million crowns year ago

* 2015 outlook unchanged - to achieve a profit that is consistent with the company's long-term target of an average annual return of 15 percent before tax

($1 = 6.7689 Danish crowns)