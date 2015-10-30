UPDATE 1-Britain's ITV says Chief Executive Adam Crozier to step down
LONDON, May 3 ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said its Chief Executive Adam Crozier was stepping down after seven years in the role.
Oct 30 Ansaldo STS SpA :
* 9-month net profit 59.5 million euros ($65.52 million), up 16.6 percent year on year
* 9-month revenue 952.6 million euros, up 9.4 percent year on year
* 9-month order backlog 6.03 billion euros versus 5.96 billion euros a year ago
* 9-month new orders 589.3 million euros versus 1.24 billion euros a year ago
* Its unit Nautical Channel signs three years agreement with World on Wireless Limited Bermuda