MOSCOW Oct 30 Cherkizovo Group says:

* Spanish agricultural holding Grupo Corporativo Fuertes has become the owner of 5.06 percent of Cherkizovo Group after buying shares in the open market;

* The total representation of Grupo Corporativo Fuertes has an approximate valuation of $30 million;

* Chekizovo Group and Grupo Corporativo Fuertes have a joint turkey production complex in the Tambov region. (Moscow Newsroom)