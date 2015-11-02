(Corrects first paragraph which had said that the company's margins had improved due to cost-cutting)

AMSTERDAM Nov 2 Intertrust, the Dutch trust and corporate services firm, reported a rise in third-quarter revenue and operating profits on Monday, citing strong demand for its services.

It was Intertrust's first trading update as a public company after it joined the Euronext stock exchange last month.

Revenue was up 20 percent at 87.3 million euros in the third quarter from the same period a year ago, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization of goodwill was up 20 percent at 34.7 million euros.

The company said it expected revenues to increase at a similar pace in the fourth quarter, while margins would improve "modestly."

The company did not provide a figure for net income. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)