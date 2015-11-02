BRIEF-Tegna Inc's board approves spin-off of cars.com
* Tegna Inc says cars.com to pay Tegna one-time cash distribution of $650 million
Nov 2 Primi sui Motori SpA :
* Said on Saturday that the board proposes to issue a convertible bond for the total nominal value of 9,898,000.0 euros ($5.40 million)
* Bond maturity to be in 6 years
* To propose a related capital increase to cover the convertible bond, to be issued in tranches
* To propose to offer up to 4,898,000.0 million euro capital increase in option to shareholders
* To propose to offer up to 5,000,000.0 million euro capital increase without option rights reserved to professional investors
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said the iPhone maker plans to create a $1 billion fund to invest in advanced manufacturing companies in the United States.