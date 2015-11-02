Nov 2 Acheter-Louer.fr SA :

* Reported on Saturday an H1 revenue of 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million), reflecting a 13.37 percent decrease

* H1 operating loss is 565,000 euros compared to profit of 56,000 euros a year ago

* H1 net loss is 698,000 euros compared to profit of 63,000 euros a year ago

* Said H1 results were impacted by reorganization

Source text: bit.ly/1klxQxC

($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)