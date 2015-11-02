Nov 2 Klassik Radio AG :

* Said on Friday it sees FY 2015 turnover of approximately 9.5 million euros ($10.48 million) and an EBITDA of approximately -850,000 euros instead of the previously forecast slight increase in revenue and EBITDA

* Outlook cut caused by surprising sales losses and expenses for digitization and distribution structure

