BRIEF-Tegna Inc's board approves spin-off of cars.com
* Tegna Inc says cars.com to pay Tegna one-time cash distribution of $650 million
Nov 2 Klassik Radio AG :
* Said on Friday it sees FY 2015 turnover of approximately 9.5 million euros ($10.48 million) and an EBITDA of approximately -850,000 euros instead of the previously forecast slight increase in revenue and EBITDA
* Outlook cut caused by surprising sales losses and expenses for digitization and distribution structure
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said the iPhone maker plans to create a $1 billion fund to invest in advanced manufacturing companies in the United States.