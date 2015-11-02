BRIEF-Tegna Inc's board approves spin-off of cars.com
* Tegna Inc says cars.com to pay Tegna one-time cash distribution of $650 million
Nov 2Vtion Wireless Technology AG :
* Said on Saturday Zheng Hongbo, Chief Financial Officer of Vtion Wireless Technology AG (Vtion AG), has resigned today from office with immediate effect due to personal reasons
* Tasks and responsibilities of Zheng Hongbo will be taken over by the Chief Executive Officer Chen Guoping and also by the chief financial officers of the subsidiaries Vtion Software and Vtion Information
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tegna Inc says cars.com to pay Tegna one-time cash distribution of $650 million
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said the iPhone maker plans to create a $1 billion fund to invest in advanced manufacturing companies in the United States.