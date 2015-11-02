BRIEF-Uni-Select Inc Q1 sales $297.2 million
* Uni-Select reports sales and EBITDA growth as well as network expansion in q1
Nov 2 Adinotec AG :
* Said on Sunday founder and CEO since 2006 Edmund Krix has left the company for personal reasons on Oct. 21, 2015
* Supervisory Board has decided on Kurt Alexander Papenberg as a successor to the board and to appoint him as CEO
NEW YORK, May 3 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Wednesday it was considering getting certified under a new international program that could help companies defend themselves against isolated cases of corruption or poor business practices.