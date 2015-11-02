BRIEF-Stoneridge reports Q1 sales $204.3 million
* Stoneridge reports strong first-quarter 2017 results and increases 2017 guidance
Nov 2 Zaklady Miesne Myslaw SA :
* Reported on Friday Q2 negative revenue of 22,323 zlotys ($5,793.52) versus revenue of 26.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss 8.7 million zlotys versus profit of 1.9 million zlotys
($1 = 3.8531 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Michael Nofi has been appointed as co's chief financial officer, effective May 2 - SEC filing