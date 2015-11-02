Nov 2(Reuters) -
* Russian Tinkoff Bank might buy pension fund of
Bank Uralsib, which is looking for means to strengthen
its capital
* "We reiterate our interest in this asset. And not only we
are looking at NPF Uralsib, but in general at this segment: now
interesting offers regarding NPF have appeared on the market",
Tinkoff bank press service told Reuters
* The bank declined to comment on the details of the
transaction
* Bank Uralsib's press service said that the bank is in
talks with investors on the sale of NPF under its capitalization
programme, but has not given any details
* Kommersant paper on Monday said Bank Uralsib has agreed to
sell its NPF to Oleg Tinkov and the price should amount to about
1.6 billion roubles
(Reported by Oksana Kobzeva and Olga Popova, translated by
Gdynia Newsroom)