TABLE-Investors pour most cash into U.S.-based funds in 2 months -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 3 Investors jumped into U.S.-based funds at the quickest pace in two months, Investment Company Institute data for the latest week showed on Wednesday, as the market shook off concern that stocks have advanced beyond reason. Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the United States attracted $20.8 billion during the week ended April 26, the trade group said. That includes $11.6 billion for stocks and $8.6 billion for bonds. The figures