BRIEF-Hill International amends deal to sell Construction Claims Group
* Hill International sets May 5, 2017 closing date for sale of Construction Claims Group to private equity firm Bridgepoint
Nov 2 Commerzbank CFO says
* Net profit of more than 1 billion euros in 2015 difficult to achieve from today's perspective Further company coverage:
* Hill International sets May 5, 2017 closing date for sale of Construction Claims Group to private equity firm Bridgepoint
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 3 Investors jumped into U.S.-based funds at the quickest pace in two months, Investment Company Institute data for the latest week showed on Wednesday, as the market shook off concern that stocks have advanced beyond reason. Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the United States attracted $20.8 billion during the week ended April 26, the trade group said. That includes $11.6 billion for stocks and $8.6 billion for bonds. The figures