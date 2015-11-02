REFILE-UPDATE 2-Waymo has 'no smoking gun' in Uber self driving car case -U.S. judge

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 A U.S. judge on Wednesday said he had not seen clear evidence that Uber Technologies Inc had conspired with an engineer on its self driving car program to steal trade secrets from Alphabet Inc's Waymo, and that he was wrestling with whether to issue an injunction against the ride service.