BRIEF-National Australia Bank says for HY net interest income was $6.393 bln
* Hy group net interest margin 1.82 percent versus 1.93 percent a year ago
Nov 2 Coface SA :
* 9M operating income 152.5 million euros versus 165.5 million euros year ago
* Stabilizes results and posts profit of 98 million euros
* 9M net income group share 98 million euros, with 32 million euros in Q3 (Q1 2015 40 million euros and Q2 2015 26 million euros), versus 103.1 million euros year ago
* 9-Month consolidated revenue 1.13 billion euros versus 1.07 billion euros year ago
* In 2015, Coface expects world growth to be below 3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hy group net interest margin 1.82 percent versus 1.93 percent a year ago
May 3 Square Inc, the payments company co-founded by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, as customers processed more transactions through its network and costs fell.