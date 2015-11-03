(Changes company name from Donna Fugata Resort to Donnafugata
Nov 2 Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria SpA (CIA)
:
* Said on Monday that it settled by arbitration a dispute
with Spain's NH Hotel Group SA concerning the payment
for a 15 percent stake in Donnafugata Resort after that CIA
exercised its put option on the stake
* CIA to receive 5.2 million euros ($5.73 million) from NH
Hotel Group, with a 3.0 million euro capital gain
* CIA still owns a 0.28 percent stake in Donnafugata Resort
(Donnafugata Srl)
