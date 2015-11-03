Nov 3aap Implantate AG :
* Said on Monday it updated forecast for financial year 2015
due to delays in sales development in strategic trauma markets
and in project deals in the biomaterials business
* Announced that it will not achieve the sales and EBITDA
targets it has forecasted for financial year 2015
* Now anticipates sales between 27.5 million euros ($30.32
million) and 31.5 million euros and an EBITDA of -1.5 million
euros to 1.0 million euros in FY
* Transformation of aap Implantate into a focused trauma
company remains a core objective of its strategic direction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)