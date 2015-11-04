Nov 4 Torpol SA :

* Its management board issued on Tuesday its opinion on tender offer on its 7.6 mln shares announced by Marvipol SA unit PROJEKT 03 on Oct. 19

* In its management's opinion price offered by Marivpol of 11.8 zloty ($3.03) per share does not correspond to its fair value

* Moreover, management claims that due to the fact that tender caller does not operate in construction business, as company does, its support for Torpol's development would be of relatively low value

* Management also does not consider PROJEKT 03 tender offer to appear to be a long-term project of strategic significance

* Board is satisfied from co-operation with its current major shareholder, state-owned Towarzystwo Finansowe SILESIA sp. z o.o., and positively asseses company's development options

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8885 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)