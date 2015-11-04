Nov 4 Torpol SA :
* Its management board issued on Tuesday its opinion on tender offer on its 7.6 mln shares
announced by Marvipol SA unit PROJEKT 03 on Oct. 19
* In its management's opinion price offered by Marivpol of 11.8 zloty ($3.03) per share does
not correspond to its fair value
* Moreover, management claims that due to the fact that tender caller does not operate in
construction business, as company does, its support for Torpol's development would be of
relatively low value
* Management also does not consider PROJEKT 03 tender offer to appear to be a long-term
project of strategic significance
* Board is satisfied from co-operation with its current major shareholder, state-owned
Towarzystwo Finansowe SILESIA sp. z o.o., and positively asseses company's development options
