Nov 4 Piteco SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that Societa Aeroporto di Catania SpA (SAC) (IPO-AECA.MI) awarded a contract to Piteco for assistance and support in implementing the consolidated accounting system and the treasury system aimed at the listing of the SAC Group

* Contract value is 230,000 euros ($251,551)

Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)