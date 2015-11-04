T-Mobile to roll out 5G in US in 2019
May 2 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it plans to roll out fifth-generation network (5G) in the United States in 2019.
Nov 4 Piteco SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that Societa Aeroporto di Catania SpA (SAC) (IPO-AECA.MI) awarded a contract to Piteco for assistance and support in implementing the consolidated accounting system and the treasury system aimed at the listing of the SAC Group
* Contract value is 230,000 euros ($251,551)
* Contract value is 230,000 euros ($251,551)
